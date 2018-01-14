2 dead after car found in retention pond

STARKE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a car was found in a retention pond. FHP was called to the area of State Road 100 at Lakewood Drive early Sunday morning.

Police found a gold Chevrolet Malibu in the pond. The car was pulled from the water and Heather Jordan, 33, and Ciara Kearns, 19, were found inside.

The investigation is ongoing but FHP believes the car left the roadway and became airborne before landing in the retention pond.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.