2 dead after vehicle collides with tractor-trailer, tree on I-75, FHP says

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were killed when the car they were in struck a tree after colliding with another vehicle on Interstate 75 in Alachua County early Sunday, troopers said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a vehicle veered out of the lane near mile marker 396 and struck the side of a tractor-trailer that was in the right emergency lane.

Troopers said the car continued on and traveled into the shoulder of the interstate and struck a tree head-on, killing the driver and a passenger, neither of whom have been identified.

The FHP said the driver of the tractor-trailer and a passenger in the truck were not injured.

No further details were immediately released.

