JFRD: 2 escape overnight house fire on Jacksonville's Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Red Cross was called to help two people whose home was damaged in an overnight house fire.

The home is on Franklin Street off Martin Luther King Junior Parkway.

Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said two people inside the home managed to escape through the back door around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday. Heavy fire could be seen throughout the home when firefighters arrived. They had to cut through burglar bars to go inside and search the home.

No one was injured. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

