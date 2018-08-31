2 found guilty of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people have been found guilty of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, according to the state attorney's office.

The state attorney's office said Latonya Folson and Kirk Jackson were found guilty by a jury of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine (400 grams or more).

Folson and Jackson were identified as members of an organization that transports and distributes cocaine to the Jacksonville area, prosecutors said. The organization's actions include the actual sale, possession, transportation, delivery and/or storage of controlled substances.

Prosecutors said a long-term investigation led to Folson and Jackson's arrests and the execution of search warrants that uncovered a large amount of cash and 26 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of more than $1 million.

Folson and Jackson face a maximum of 30 years each in Florida state prison, officials said. A sentencing hearing is scheduled to be set the week of Oct. 1.

