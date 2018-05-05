2 Friday night shootings possibly related

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A shooting victim was dropped off at the Walgreens on Lem Turner Road and Rowe Avenue about 8:45 p.m., police said.

Lt. R.G. Johns Jr. said the shooting happened somewhere else and the person was taken from Walgreen's to UF Health Jacksonville. He didn't have the person's name, age or even whether it was a man or woman, but said the injury was non-life-threatening.

While officers were responding to this shooting, police were told another shooting victim arrived at Orange Park Medical Center. Johns had even less information about that incident, but said the two were possibly related.

Police asked that anyone with information about either shooting call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

