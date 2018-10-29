2 hit by shots fired into Panama Park home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for two men who they said shot two people Monday morning at a home in the Panama Park area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, shots were fired into a home on East 47th Street at 2 a.m. An 18-year-old was shot in the head and a 19-year-old was struck in the buttocks. Both men were taken to UF Health Jacksonville with serious injuries.

Officers said they found several bullet holes in the front of the home and across the street from the house.. One bullet went through a car in the driveway.

Police said another man in the house saw two men in the front yard and yelled "duck" when they started firing at the house. Police have not released a description of the men.

