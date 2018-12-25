2 in hospital after Arlington drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a shooting in the Arlington area just after midnight Tuesday morning and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim said he was in front of his home when a white SUV approached and began firing shots at him.

As officers arrived, they saw a vehicle leaving the scene matching the description of the suspect vehicle. Officers tried to stop the car, but the suspects fled, leading police on a chase. Officers were able to stop the car and apprehended two suspects. The third suspect is still on the run. He is described as a thin male with short dreadlocks, and wearing a brown sweatshirt.

One officer and the victim of the shooting were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

