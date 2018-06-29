2 Jacksonville attorneys disbarred by Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The State Supreme Supreme Court has disbarred two Jacksonville attorneys for different reasons.

Anthony Wayne Blackburn was disbarred after pleading no contest to misdemeanor battery. The court also said he solicited sex from with two female clients he was representing in criminal matters, while they were incarcerated.

Christopher Michael Ochoa was also disbarred following a court order on May 3. Ochoa has been ordered to pay $1.25 million in restitution to an asset management company in California. The justices said he violated Bar rules regulating trust accounts and disbursed funds as a client instructed without regard to consequences. He also knowingly wrote a perjured letter at the request of another attorney, according to the high court.

