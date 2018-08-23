2 Jacksonville men indicted on counterfeiting charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two Jacksonville men have been indicted on counterfeit currency charges, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

The indictment returned by a federal grand jury charges Steven Timothy Jolly, 40, and Eric Mark Hamilton, 34, with manufacturing counterfeit Federal Reserve notes and possessing counterfeit Federal Reserve notes.

If convicted, Jolly and Hamilton each face up to 20 years in federal prison on each count.

Jolly made his initial appearance on Aug. 15, and was detained on Aug. 21. His trial is set for Oct. 1.

Hamilton will make his initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 28.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service's Jacksonville Field Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

