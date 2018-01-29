2 Jacksonville men plead guilty to conspiring to deal heroin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two Jacksonville men have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin in connection with an undercover sting involving a Miami drug dealer, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Eric Massey, 41, and Meldon Foster, 44, both of Jacksonville, have pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

Their co-defendant, Jaris Anacreon, 33, pleaded guilty to the same offense on Dec. 21.

All three men face a minimum mandatory penalty of five years, up to 40 years, in federal prison.

According to their plea agreements, after selling an ounce of heroin to a confidential informant (CI), Massey introduced the CI to Foster, his source of supply, and told the CI that Foster had large amounts of heroin for sale.

Foster and Massey later provided the CI with another ounce of what was sold as heroin, but which laboratory testing showed was carfentanil (an analog of the synthetic opioid fentanyl).

In the period that followed, Foster sold the CI more heroin and discussed the possibility of larger deals. Foster eventually introduced the CI to Anacreon and bragged that he and Anacreon had access to significant quantities of both cocaine and heroin.

The CI brokered the purchase of five ounces of heroin from Anacreon and Foster.

While Anacreon was on the way to the deal with the drugs, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop, arrested Anacreon, and seized approximately five ounces of the heroin.

