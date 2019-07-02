2 Jacksonville women join voting rights federal lawsuit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two Jacksonville women are part of a federal lawsuit challenging a new state law.

The law requires Floridians with past felony convictions to pay fines, fees, and restitution before they are eligible to vote. It took effect on Monday.

Rosemary McCoy and Shelia Singleton are the plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center. It claims the new law is unconstitutional. According to the lawsuit, the state is denying them the right to vote based purely on their low-economic status.

According to data gathered by Florida clerks of court, many people who have been released from jail or prison will be permanently unable to pay fees. County clerks collected just 20 percent of court-imposed fees last year.

The Florida Rights Restoration Center is offering to help former felons pay the fees they need to in order to vote. An announcement about the fund will be made on Tuesday. For more information, visit: Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

