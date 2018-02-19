News

2 kids dressed as 'tall man' unable to gain admission to 'Black Panther'

'We tried getting the two for one special at black panther'

By Carianne Luter - Associate producer
Headline Goes Here

CARSON, Calif. - Two kids decided they wanted to go to the new Marvel superhero film “Black Panther,” but they didn’t want to pay for two movie tickets. 

A Twitter user, who goes by the name of Pillsbury, tweeted a small video of the mimicry and wrote: “We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it.” 

So did the trick work?

In tweets below the user clarified, “Nah, I don’t know how but he knew something was up.” 

 