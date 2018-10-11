2 men accused of raping 9-month-old girl, filming attack

Isiah Dequan Hayes, 19, and Daireus Jumare Ice, 22, were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Tennessee men are accused of raping a 9-month-old girl and filming the attack.

Isiah Dequan Hayes, 19, and Daireus Jumare Ice, 22, were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on charges including especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

The men were reported to police in 2016 when the girl's mother found footage of the attack and identified the men from the video, according to a statement from the Shelby County District Attorney General's Office.

The agency said investigators determined Hayes was in the video and Ice filmed it. Hayes also was indicted on a charge of aggravated rape of a child.

Meanwhile, Ice was indicted of being criminally responsible for the conduct of another person in the aggravated rape of a child.

