2 men plead out in case of alligator taken on beer run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two of three men involved in a stunt that saw one of them bring an alligator on an August beer run to a Jacksonville convenience store have pleaded out, according to Duval County court records.

Court records show Kevin Scott Keene, 23, received credit for 57 days spent in jail and was released from custody after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.

Octavious Tavares Moore, 42, was sentenced to six months’ probation and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service after he pleaded no contest to unlawful possession of an alligator.

Still undecided is the fate of the man seen in the viral video strolling around the liquor store clutching an alligator and a case of cold beer.

Timothy Robert Barr, 27, is still challenging a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge, according to court records. Last week, a judge dismissed a charge of possessing an alligator without a permit.

A pretrial hearing in Barr’s case is scheduled for Nov. 20.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.