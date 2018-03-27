2 men sentenced for Medicaid fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two North Carolina men have been sentenced for Medicaid fraud after prosecutors said they created and managed a company and used the company's money for their own financial gain.

Shawn Thorpe, 30, was sentenced to two years in prison and was ordered to pay $211,311 in restitution. Ruben McLain, 46, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison and was ordered to pay $1,159,050 in restitution to victims.



According to court documents, Thorpe and McLain worked together to create and manage Coastal Bay, a company that provided medical care to Medicaid patients. McLain was not allowed to bill federal health care programs based on his 2011 conviction for health care fraud.

Prosecutors said Thorpe never disclosed that he was working with McLain. In an effort to conceal his involvement, McLain used the alias “Julian Winchester.”

Prosecutors said McLain hired and fired people, saw patients and performed managerial tasks using the alias. They said McLain routinely traveled to Jacksonville from his home in North Carolina to assist in Coastal Bay’s operations.



Proseuctors said McLain and his family received significant financial benefits because of his involvement in Coastal Bay. He had access to a Coastal Bay credit card that he used to make routine purchases at restaurants, furniture stores, gas stations and other places in North Carolina, even though Coastal Bay had no operations in the state.

In addition prosecutors said McLain and his immediate family received more than $10,000 in direct payments from the Coastal Bay business account.



