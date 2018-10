Jacksonville Beach police released surveillance video of two men wanted for auto burgary and credit card fraud.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men wanted by several law enforcement agencies in connection with several burglaries, credit card fraud and other financial crimes.

If anyone has any information on these men, please contact Detective S. Currier at 904-247-6339 or email tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

