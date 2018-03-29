2 nights for price of 1 at Halloween Horror Nights

On select nights from September 14 to November 3, guests will face an era of evil as Halloween Horror Nights 2018 is unleashed at Universal Studios.

ORLANDO, Fla. - For the first time, guests at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights can purchase a limited-time ticket and receive an additional night at no cost.

The Halloween Horror Nights flex ticket went on sale Thursday, and guests can purchase the ticket until June 6. The deal is available online only.

The flex ticket cost $77.99 per adult and entitles one person to two nights at the event on any Sunday - Friday.

HOW TO PURCHASE A FLEX TICKET

Universal said Halloween Horror Nights will take place on select nights from September 14 to November 3.

