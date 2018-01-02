2 officers hurt during police chase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two officers were hurt during a police chase early Tuesday morning.

It started around 3:30 a.m. on Cleveland Road near the Cleveland Arms apartment. Officers spotted the man driving erratically and attempted to pull him over.

An officer ahead of the chase, got out of his vehicle and laid down stop sticks to stop him, causing the suspect's car to flip over and strike the officer.

He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay. A second officer hit a fire hydrant. That officer was also not seriously hurt. The suspect was not injured.

The suspect was taken in custody and faces DUI, drug possession and "fleeing to elude."

