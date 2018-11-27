2 roofing contractors cited for hazards at St. Augustine worksite

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Derek Williams, operating as Elo Restoration Inc., and Travis Slaughter, operating as Florida Roofing Experts Inc., for exposing employees to fall hazards at a St. Augustine worksite.

Each company faces the maximum allowable penalty of $129,336.

OSHA initiated the inspection after receiving a complaint that employees were performing residential roofing activities without fall protection. OSHA cited the companies for failing to ensure workers were attached to a fall protection system.

The companies have 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

