2 facing charges in Jacksonville Beach murder to appear in court

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Two men arrested in Hawaii in connection with a Jacksonville Beach murder will face a judge Tuesday in Duval County after they were extradited to Florida.

Shaquille Walker, 25, and Jose Lebron, 29, are accused of tampering with evidence in the death of Leon Bennett. Walker is also charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

Both men will be in court at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Jacksonville Beach police, Bennett, a 23-year-old father of two, was shot to death about 2:30 a.m. June 24 as he left a bar near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and First Street.

Moments before the shooting, Bennett was involved in a fight outside on First Street, which was caught on video. Bennett's fiance, Rakea Pringle, said she, Bennett and a female friend were walking down Seventh Avenue after the altercation when shots were fired in their direction.

Pringle said Bennett shielded her and her friend from the gunfire.

"He definitely stepped up and saved both of our lives, not just mine. It could have been any of us. It could have been all of us. It was definitely scary to be watched and followed," she said. "To know and think this may happen and it really happened -- it's scary."

Jacksonville police said several tips led them to identify Walker and Lebron in connection with the case. The two men turned themselves in after warrants were issued for their arrest.

No one has yet been charged with killing Bennett.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.