2 workers die in 6-story fall near Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two workers in Orlando died after falling from a construction site near Walt Disney World.

This is just east of Disney's Caribbean Beach resort, where a hotel is under construction.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, crews were working between the 6th and 7th floors when scaffolding gave way Wednesday morning. Two workers fell to the ground and died from their injuries.

A third worker managed to hang on and climb to safety, reported fire rescue officials.

