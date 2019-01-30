20 more lawsuits from Jacksonville Landing shooting filed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Twenty more lawsuits have been filed in the wake of the June mass shooting at The Jacksonville Landing, bringing the total number of lawsuits to 32.

The lawsuits -- which make claims that include bodily injury, disfigurement, disability, and fear of death and bodily harm -- were filed against Sleiman Enterprises, the owner of the Landing, Chicago Pizza and Electronic Arts Inc., the sponsor of the Madden NFL 19 qualifying tournament.

The event was disrupted when a 24-year-old gamer from Baltimore opened fire at the Good Luck Have Fun game bar inside Chicago Pizza. The shooter, David Katz, took his own life after killing two rival gamers and wounding 10 others.

The additional lawsuits were filed between Nov 27 and Dec 16.

Here are the additional plaintiffs and a summary of each lawsuit:

Kevin Jackson: Fear of death and bodily harm

Leonard Herring: Fear of death and bodily harm

Steven Della Monica: Fear of death and bodily harm

Joanne Davis: Fell and hurt herself running away; grandson was wounded

Nadia Clements: Injured herself while running away

Marquise Russell: Fear of death and bodily harm

Javante Jones: Fear of death and bodily harm

Keith Losey: At the bar with wife, no specific claim mentioned

Lesha Abshire: Fell while running away

Luis Reyes-Medina: Fear of death and bodily harm

Taylor Poindexter: Fear of death and bodily harm

Raymond Milian: Fear of death and bodily harm

Leury Martinez: Fear of death and bodily harm

Mykal Krill: Fear of death and bodily harm

Thomas Kay: fear of death and bodily harm

Lowell Heard: Fear of death and bodily harm

Aaron Frishman: Fear of death and bodily harm

Simon Carreras: Fear of death and bodily harm

James Bloomfield: Fear of death and bodily harm

Brian Delph: Suffered bodily injury, disfigurement and disability

The most notable previous lawsuit was a wrongful death case filed by the widow of one of those killed.

