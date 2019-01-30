20 more lawsuits from Jacksonville Landing shooting filed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Twenty more lawsuits have been filed in the wake of the June mass shooting at The Jacksonville Landing, bringing the total number of lawsuits to 32.
The lawsuits -- which make claims that include bodily injury, disfigurement, disability, and fear of death and bodily harm -- were filed against Sleiman Enterprises, the owner of the Landing, Chicago Pizza and Electronic Arts Inc., the sponsor of the Madden NFL 19 qualifying tournament.
The event was disrupted when a 24-year-old gamer from Baltimore opened fire at the Good Luck Have Fun game bar inside Chicago Pizza. The shooter, David Katz, took his own life after killing two rival gamers and wounding 10 others.
The additional lawsuits were filed between Nov 27 and Dec 16.
Here are the additional plaintiffs and a summary of each lawsuit:
Kevin Jackson: Fear of death and bodily harm
Leonard Herring: Fear of death and bodily harm
Steven Della Monica: Fear of death and bodily harm
Joanne Davis: Fell and hurt herself running away; grandson was wounded
Nadia Clements: Injured herself while running away
Marquise Russell: Fear of death and bodily harm
Javante Jones: Fear of death and bodily harm
Keith Losey: At the bar with wife, no specific claim mentioned
Lesha Abshire: Fell while running away
Luis Reyes-Medina: Fear of death and bodily harm
Taylor Poindexter: Fear of death and bodily harm
Raymond Milian: Fear of death and bodily harm
Leury Martinez: Fear of death and bodily harm
Mykal Krill: Fear of death and bodily harm
Thomas Kay: fear of death and bodily harm
Lowell Heard: Fear of death and bodily harm
Aaron Frishman: Fear of death and bodily harm
Simon Carreras: Fear of death and bodily harm
James Bloomfield: Fear of death and bodily harm
Brian Delph: Suffered bodily injury, disfigurement and disability
The most notable previous lawsuit was a wrongful death case filed by the widow of one of those killed.
