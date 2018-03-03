200 girls compete in Jaguars Flag Football Jamboree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over 200 athletes from 10 Jacksonville-area schools kicked off the 2018 flag football season Saturday. Teenage girls competed in the Jaguars Flag Football Jamboree and got the chance to play on the Dream Finders Homes Flex Field at Daily’s Place.

The event is designed to sharpen the skills of young athletes while giving them an early dose of competition as they prepare for their high school flag football season.

“For this to be a team sport for girls, it teaches them character and dependability and the aspects of football -- not just the wins and loses, but the intangibles, and that's important to us,” Jacksonville Jaguars Director of Player Personnel and Youth Football Marcus Pollard said.

“I love my team so much. We are really close,” Mandarin High School senior Morgan Mills said. “We have a really good bond. It's a lot of fun playing with them.”

Mandarin High senior Nia Orcoat told News4Jax that playing flag football has changed her perspective when watching Jaguars games.

“I can pick up the little calls and the little plays – ‘Oh, they are running that,’” Orcoat said. “I'm more knowledgeable about football.”

Several mothers News4Jax spoke with at the event said they wished girls flag football was around when they were in high school and are excited that their daughters get to play the sport.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.