Safe driving tips in rainy weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The rainy weather in Northeast Florida is leaving the ground, including the highways, saturated.

When the roads get wet, the slick asphalt makes it difficult for some drivers to keep their automobiles under control.

"You don't want to follow someone too closely and you want to make sure you have a good space cushion between you," said Larry Johnson, who teachers drivers education.

Johnson said drivers should check their windshield wipers to ensure visibility on the road. Johnson also recommended being cautious in standing water.

“You wanna watch for hydroplaning. You wanna stay off those brakes as much as possible and make smooth, controlled stops because if you hit those brakes to hard, your car’s going to go sideways,” said Johnson.