Police: Officer finds teen’s body on Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 17-year-old whose body was found Friday afternoon on the Eastside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a patrol officer who was checking the 1200 block of East Third Street for a missing person came across the body later identified as that of Donneil Williams. Police did not say Friday if the body found was of the person who was missing.

Sgt. Robert John said they have not yet determined the cause and don’t know how the teen died.

John did say there was no indication it had any connection to the fatal shooting that occurred Thursday eight blocks north of Friday's scene.

No further information was immediately available.