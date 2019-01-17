2016 crash that killed 3 determined not to be hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After years of running down leads, Jacksonville police said a 2016 crash that killed three young people was likely the result of the driver going too fast and losing control.

Kyle Cassani, 23, Curtis Carlisle Jr., 24, and Allison Bushey, 21, were killed March 6, 2016, when a BMW driven by Cassani, 23, of Yulee, slammed into a tree North Main Street near Duval Station Road. Police said all three were thrown from the car and died at the scene.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigated the crash as a hit-and-run because of an account provided by a witness who was driving the opposite direction at the time. The witness said the other suspect vehicle was silver car or SUV. After years of running down leads, traffic homicide detectives wrote in a final report that Cassani may have been racing another vehicle. There’s no evidence of damage to the side of Cassani’s car and his blood alcohol level was 0.128 -- over the legal limit.

Family members said told News4Jax at the time that the three were heading home from attending a UFC fight when their car was hit and sent off the road and into the tree.

Police were given several names of potential suspects, but they were all cleared.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.