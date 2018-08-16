Record number of Americans watched the 2017 solar eclipse, survey finds

88 percent of American adults watched the “Great American Eclipse” in person or electronically, according to a survey from the University of Michigan.

The audience of 216 million adults 18 and older is one of the largest recorded for any scientific, athletic or entertainment event.

“This level of public interest and information seeking about a science-oriented event is unparalleled,” said Jon Miller, director of the International Center for the Advancement of Scientific Literacy at U-M’s Institute for Social Research.

“It suggests that groups and organizations interested in fostering increased adult interest in science should think about post-event programming to provide resources and a forum for these discussions.”

The estimated audience was greater than that for the 1969 Apollo 11 landing and each Super Bowl since the contest began, the survey found.

Most adults viewed the eclipse with other their family, friends or co-workers.

To read more, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.