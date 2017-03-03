Battery charges over beating at pool party dropped

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Charges against a 23-year-old man accused of tacking, punching and dragging two women at a house party on Eagle Pointe Drive in March 2017 were dropped a few months after they were filed, according to St. Johns County Clerk of Courts records.

Sean Martin was accused of two counts of misdemeanor battery after an incident escalated into violence.

One of the victims told deputies that she invited a friend to the party, but said not to bring Martin. According to an arrest report filed by deputies, when the victims and two other men tried to get Martin to leave the home, he refused and began throwing items in the home. The report said the incident continued to escalate until police were called.

Martin told deputies that he was attacked by the two women for no reason and the report noted he had lots of blood on his face. But investigators at the time wrote that they believed that Martin was the one who started it and arrested him at the scene.

Deputies took Martin to Flagler Hospital for his injuries but were then cleared to take him to the St. Johns County Jail.