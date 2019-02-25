Jacksonville farm offers ‘Goat Yoga’ classes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You have goat to be kidding me! Animal lovers in Jacksonville can now workout and pet goats at the same time!

'Little Peeps Farmer for a Day' offers Goat Yoga classes. The little Nigerian Dwarf goats will join you as you have a relaxing yoga workout outside.

"Come to the farm, meet the animals, do some yoga, and enjoy interacting with all the feathered and furry farm friends," the farm said in a Facebook post. "Goats are naturally curious animals, and ours LoVe to be with people. Expect them to come right up to you, rub on you (we call those goat hugs) and even climb right up on you!"

You can also bring snacks for the goats if you'd like to feed them. The farm recommends vegetable scraps from your kitchen (as long as it has not been cooked and is not moldy), onion peels, carrot tops, apple cores, watermelon rinds, citrus peels. (No processed foods)

Click here to message Little Peeps Farmer for a Day on Facebook to schedule your Goat Yoga class. You can also call (904) 314-7896 or email Shannon Peters here.

“All participants need to pre-register and pre-pay. Payment is accepted through PayPal or Venmo. Spaces are limited (parking), so car-pooling is encouraged and will get you a $10 discount,” the post said.

CLASSES FILL UP QUICKLY! MUST RESERVE SPOT

Cost:

$30/participant

$20/participant if you carpool

What to bring:

Beach towel (instead of a yoga mat) or old yoga mat

Full water bottle

Sunscreen or hat if desired

Current Dates, Times in March:

Saturday 7 | 9-10:30 (Marcy Knight)

Sunday 8 | 9-10:30

Saturday 14 | 9-10:30 (Nancy Hatton)

Sunday 15 | 9-10:30 (Nancy Hatton)

Saturday 28 | 9-10:30 (Nancy Hatton)

Sunday 29 | 9-10:30 (Nancy Hatton)

Location: Beach Blvd & St John’s Bluff area, Jacksonville, Florida 32246