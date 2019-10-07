JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Showcasing the best that Jacksonville has to offer, JaxBest is a voter-centric guide to all of the local things that make our city unique.

What makes JaxBest so unique? You do. Your vote helps showcase the spots that truly define our city and make the Jacksonville area shine.

Here are the local categories in the next round of voting:

Breakfast | Meal prep company | Gym/spot for CrossFit | Pizza | Wine bar | Yoga studio

You can vote once per day from Nov. 4 through Nov. 17. Winners will be announced the week of Nov. 24.

Click here for a look at all the winners so far from 2019.