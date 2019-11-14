Amber Alert issued for missing Miami-Dade girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old Homestead girl last seen Thursday in the 39th Block of Southwest 9th Street.

Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez is believed to be in the company of Diego Cedillo-Hernandez, 23. The two may be travelling in a 2006 White Hyundai Azera with Florida license plate Z782JS.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of either person is urged to call the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535.