Construction begins on St. Johns County Buc-ee’s

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Buc-ee’s has started construction on its St. Augustine location, according to a company spokesperson.

Buc-ee’s general counsel, Jeff Nadalo, said construction began on November 1. The convenience store is expected to be complete by early 2021.

The 104-pump station will be located off I-95 at International Golf Parkway. According to News4Jax’s news partner, the Jacksonville Daily Record, construction plans include a 53,254-square-foot building and 392 parking spaces.

Many people living in the area were concerned about how the gas station would affect property values. More than 2,000 people signed a petition opposing the development, citing traffic concerns and a worse quality of life.

Despite the pushback, Buc-ee’s pushed forward with plans.

Buc-ee’s bought the nearly 14-acre St. Johns County site in November 2017.

