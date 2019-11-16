Crash at Emerson Street and Philips Highway injures at least 2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least two people were injured early Saturday morning when a pickup truck and a black sedan crashed at the intersection of Emerson Street and Philips Highway.

Emergency crews including at least four Jacksonville Fire and Rescue trucks, two ambulances, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and other vehicles responded to the crash just after 3 a.m.

The crews used the Jaws of Life to free the driver and passenger who were trapped inside the sedan. Both were hospitalized. According to JSO officers at the scene, the extent of their injuries was unknown.

It’s unclear if anyone else involved in the crash was injured.

The crash and response vehicles blocked off all westbound lanes of Emerson and all northbound lanes of Philips Highway at the intersection for hours.