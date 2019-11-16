Walk to raise awareness after man hit, killed by car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of people gathered Saturday in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood, raising awareness about a 38-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run.

The gathering, which included members from the crime fighting group MAD DADS, was an effort to break the silence and find answers in the death of Quintin Cruell, who was killed Aug. 17 near the corner of 5th and Barnett streets.

During a community walk, Cruell’s sister planted a cross and lit a candle at the intersection.

Other family members, including Delores Lundy, Cruell’s mother, also walked with the group.

“Tomorrow would be three months he has been gone, and these have been the worst three months of my life,” Lundy said. “I just want justice, someone to be responsible, because he didn’t deserve to die like that.”

John Gray, Cruell’s father, was also at the walk.

“It’s a hard feeling,” Gray said. “It is just hurting to me that my baby boy is gone.”

Donald Foy, the president of MAD DADS in Jacksonville, said even though the crime did not involve a gun, it still involved a weapon: a car.

“Hit-and-runs are still a homicide,” Foy said.

Anyone with information in Cruell’s death can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.