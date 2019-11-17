Accused serial flasher arrested again

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of being a serial flasher was arrested Sunday in connection with a February incident, authorities said.

Gregory Osgood, 30, was booked at 10:44 a.m. Sunday into the Nassau County Jail on a charge of exposure of sexual organs, according to online jail records. It was the second time in less than a week that Osgood was booked into the jail. News4Jax reported last week that Osgood, whom authorities said is suspected in six cases of indecent exposure, had been arrested Wednesday and released later that day on bond.

Osgood was taken into custody Sunday morning on a warrant stemming from a Feb. 8 case in which a woman reported to deputies that a man performed a sex act while exposing himself outside Hodges Meat Shoppe on Highway 17, which is near Osgood’s home.

At the time the report was written, a deputy recalled a similar incident at a Yulee Walmart in March 2018. During that incident, Osgood was arrested after a woman said a man performed a sex act while exposing himself in front of her in the parking lot. Osgood was convicted in the Walmart incident and sentenced to one year of probation.

The Walmart incident happened just days before three Fernandina Beach Middle School students reported a man performing a sex act in front of them while exposing himself in his car. The car was parked across the street from the school as the three girls under the age of 13 were on their way home. Detectives said Osgood is considered a suspect in that case.

According to the detective who began investigating the Feb. 8 case outside Hodges Meat Shoppe, Osgood is suspected of using the same mode of operation, which includes intentionally exposing himself to females; if the females don’t notice, he makes an attempt to get their attention; staring at females while getting their attention and performing a sex act.

The detective also said every incident was random and none of the victims know each other.

Sunday’s arrest comes two days after the mother of Osgood’s children, who asked to be referred to by the name Michelle, spoke with News4Jax.

“All of these stories that have come out about girls under 13 maybe seeing him at a middle school. It scares me," Michelle said. “I thought that we would be a family, and I have to protect my babies."

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office also said since News4Jax’s reports aired Thursday and Friday, it has received multiple calls from people who claim they saw a man exposing himself and detectives are investigating those claims, as well.