Clay County man arrested on molestation charges

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Charles William Boggs, 56, was booked into the Clay County jail Friday on five counts involving sex crimes.

The booking report shows sexual battery on a victim younger than 12, two counts of molestation of a victim younger than 12 and molestation on a victim older than 12 but younger than 16. Boggs is also charged with lewd and lascivious conduct.

Bond was denied on three of the charges. His next court date is scheduled Dec. 18.