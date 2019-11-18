Crews shuttled to house fire on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department alongside the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office battled a house fire Sunday night on the Westside.

Firefighters said the house on Girl Road, near Normandy Boulevard, is a total loss.

One person was transported to a hospital with a pre-existing condition but not injuries from the fire.

The News4Jax Night Cam spotted heavy police presence in the area, but JFRD said most of its crews couldn’t even park near the house.

Firefighters said the roads and driveways are very small, so access was difficult for them. Crews had to be shuttled onto the property with brush trucks.