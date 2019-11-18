JSO searching for escaped inmate Victor Nash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped work release inmate. According to authorities, 36-year-old Victor Nash was last known to be in the area of Hogans Creek near North Catherine Street.

Per Nash’s booking photo, he has brown hair, greens eyes with a neck tattoo. Inmate records show he’s 5-foot-7, weighs about 200 pounds. He was serving a sentence of 277 days for burglary and was arrested on Aug. 1 He was scheduled to be released in June 2020. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers.

If you know where Nash is, contact crime stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or police.