Mandarin Food Bank short on turkeys for Thanksgiving distribution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the holidays approach, the Mandarin Food Bank is preparing for its annual Thanksgiving distribution. Every year, the nonprofit fills boxes with all the holiday fixings, but with just under two weeks to go, it’s still in need of turkeys.

Hundreds of boxes are stacked on top of each other, ready for next week’s Thanksgiving distribution. They are filled with all the holiday fixings, everything from stuffing, to potatoes and gravy. Mary Kaminski’s worked at the food bank for more than two decades.

“The people really appreciate it. We don’t just give them a box and a turkey, we give them milk and we give them soda and we give them a pie and baked goods. We give them produce so it’s enough for a Thanksgiving meal and leftovers and extra things,” Kaminski said.

This year, volunteers packed 500 boxes, but they still need hundreds of turkeys.

“We have 15 turkeys. We need 500 before Thanksgiving and another 500 for Christmas,” Kaminski said.

In addition to turkeys, the food bank needs soda, juice, bacon and sausage.

To donate a turkey or other items, you can take them to the food bank on Old St. Augustine Road. It’s open Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The giveaway is next Monday outside the food bank.