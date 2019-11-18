Robber holds gun to head of Middleburg 7-Eleven clerk

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A masked robber repeated held a gun to the head of a convenience store clerk in Middleburg earlier this month and demanded money out of the cash register, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video released by the Sheriff’s Office on Monday shows the robbery of the 7-Eleven store on County Road 220 at 3 a.m. on Nov. 2. The robber can be heard repeatedly threatening to kill the clerk if he wasn’t given cash, “Right now.”

After emptying two cash registers, he ordered the clerk to get the key to the safe and “open it before I kill you." He then told the clerk to lay on the floor before the robber turned to leave.

The Sheriff’s Office released the video hoping that someone can recognize the robber from his mannerisms and voice. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brad Dougherty at 904-213-6643.