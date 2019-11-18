Thousands of cars lead procession for boy who died of cancer

WASHINGTON, Missouri (CNN) – A 14-year-old Washington, Missouri boy who died after a four-year battle with cancer got a huge show of support on Sunday, KMOV reported.

Alec Ingram had been fighting osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, since April 2015. He passed away last week.

Alec said his wish was to have sports cars lead the procession to his final resting place. His wish came true on Sunday.

"Alec was just a kid we met. All of us cancer families just kind of know each other and stick together," Dana Manley said. "Alec was into super cars and sports cars. So, we put out a flier on Facebook to get as many as we could."

Manley's organization, Sydney's Soldiers Always, is named after her daughter who died from cancer. The organization recruited almost 4,500 sports and exotic cars. All cars were led by a Camaro limo.

Several hundred cars met at Six Flags St. Louis Sunday morning and then drove to Washington, Missouri for the funeral at 1 p.m. The estimated 4,500 cars then led the procession at 2 p.m.