3 ways to do stress-free holiday entertaining like a pro

Take a deep breath in and exhale. Now, before you let the anxiety set in over holiday entertaining, you should know, there are several ways to do it in a stress-free way.

Consider these ideas as you begin the party planning.

1. Make things that require less prep time. We get that part of the holidays is all the food. But the real reason for it all is the time you get with your loved ones. Spend less time worrying about preparing food and spend that time with your people instead.

2. Don’t house every one of your friends and family through the holidays. Check out deals at nearby lodging. Most places have continental breakfast, relieving you of that stress, too. Consider that, when you aren’t constantly catering, it’s harder to give 100% to the time that really matters.

3. Have cleaning supplies that will expedite the process. If there’s a spot where spending a few extra bucks is worth it, this is it. Julie Hartigan, a recipe developer, said the multipurpose DishFish scrub sponge is her go-to for cleaning up messes efficiently and without scratching grandma’s china.

“It’s engineered to be 10 times stronger to last longer while resisting bacteria odors, mold and mildew,” she said.

There are countless ways to enjoy the holidays with your family and friends. May as well do it with a little less stress, right?