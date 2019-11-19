53ºF

Doctor says Trump’s trip to Walter Reed was ‘routine’

Physician says president’s unscheduled weekend visit was ``for a routine, planned interim checkup.''

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: US President Donald Trump speaks at the Economic Club of New York on November 12, 2019 in New York City. Trump, speaking to business leaders and others in the financial community, spoke about the state of the U.S. economy and the prolonged trade talks with China. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – WASHINGTON (AP) Donald Trump’s physician says the president’s unscheduled weekend visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was ``for a routine, planned interim checkup.''

Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, says Trump ``has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues.''

Conley adds that Trump ``did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations.''

The doctor provided few specifics but did note Trump’s total cholesterol was 165 milligrams per deciliter _ considered a desirable level.

Trump’s unscheduled trip to Walter Reed raised suspicions about his health, despite White House officials’ insistence that he was merely getting a head start on his annual physical.

