Doctor says Trump’s trip to Walter Reed was ‘routine’

WASHINGTON – WASHINGTON (AP) Donald Trump’s physician says the president’s unscheduled weekend visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was ``for a routine, planned interim checkup.''

Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, says Trump ``has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues.''

Conley adds that Trump ``did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations.''

The doctor provided few specifics but did note Trump’s total cholesterol was 165 milligrams per deciliter _ considered a desirable level.

Trump’s unscheduled trip to Walter Reed raised suspicions about his health, despite White House officials’ insistence that he was merely getting a head start on his annual physical.