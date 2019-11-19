Jacksonville boy gets surprise from Republic Services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 3-year-old in Jacksonville received a huge surprise from his local garbagemen on Tuesday.

Republic Services heard that Owen loved garbage trucks and waste disposal workers.

Carolyn Trull, Owen’s mother, told News4Jax that he will hear them coming down the road from inside and run outside to the end of the driveway for a wave and a honk.

It was in October when Republic Services surprised Owen for the first time, giving him gear that made his look the part!

“We were waiting at the end of our driveway for the brown truck to come by,” Trull said. “The garbage man told Owen he had something for him, he stopped what he was doing and reached up in his truck and gave Owen a reflective vest and a pair of gloves. So, Owen could be a garbage man too!”

Then a couple of weeks ago, Owen received a Republic Services gift box. Inside was a hat, football, and a toy garbage truck.

On Tuesday Owen was surprised again and received a truck!