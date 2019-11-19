Lake City man accused of raping Gainesville woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 38-year-old man who police say had communicated with a woman on social media showed up at her door and sexually assaulted her.

According to Gainesville police, Michael Hernandez, of Lake City, contacted the victim on Whisper, then again on Snap Chat, telling her worked for a food delivery service. When he appeared at her apartment on Oct. 31 and shared some of what they had communication about, she let him in. Before long, she said he attacked her.

Detectives obtained subpoenas and warrants and conducted electronic surveillance to identify Hernandez and obtained an arrest warrant. When he showed up at the victim’s apartment again on Monday, she immediately called police and they lured him to a location and took him into custody.

Gainesville police believe Hernandez may have committed other rapes, both those reported and others that may not have been reported. Anyone with information about Hernandez or had contact with him is asked to call Detective Blazs at 352-393-7665. Any unreported sexual assaults can be reported to the Alachua County Rape Crisis Center at 352-264-6760.