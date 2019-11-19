Man shot multiple times on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday after he was shot multiple times in a neighboorhood on the northside of Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 7200 block of Northshore Drive.

JSO said the suspects have not been caught and an investigation is underway.

A Sheriff’s Office sergeant on the scene read a prepared statement on the shooting and declined to answer any additional questions from the media.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).