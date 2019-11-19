St. Johns County commissioners fire county administrator

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to fire County Administrator Michael Wanchick.

Commissioners said they had lost confidence in Wanchick, and terminated him without cause, effective at 5 p.m.

The move comes after commissioners were critical of how Wanchick handled the recent closure of beach access at Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park for a private construction project, the St. Augustine Record reported. Several commissioners said earlier in November they were not aware Mickler’s Landing would be totally closed for a restoration project.

According to his county bio, Wanchick was responsible for implementing and overseeing all departments, policies, and programs of the Board of County Commissioners. Wanchick had held the job since 2007, but commissioners decided earlier this year not to renew his contract.

Because the firing isn’t for misconduct, the county owes Wanchick severance pay on his base salary of more than $200,000, The Record reported. It was immediately unclear how much the county will have to payout.

St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Hunter Conrad will take over the position on an interim basis.