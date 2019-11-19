Talking Health: High mortality rate in male breast cancer

Beyoncé's father, Matthew Knowles, revealed his fight with male breast cancer in October.

News4Jax is continuing that conversation into November, a month where the focus typically falls on other men's health issues such as prostate and testicular cancer.

Men account for just one percent of newly diagnosed cases of breast cancer but research shows men with breast cancer are more likely to die than women -- across all stages of the disease.

"The prognosis is worse for men with breast cancer," said Dr. Scot Ackerman with Ackerman Cancer Center.

Some risk factors include: older age, exposure to estrogen, family history, Klinefelter's syndrome, liver disease, obesity and testicle disease.

"The concern is that men with breast cancer have a lower survival rate

Ackerman recommends self-breast exams, annual clinical breast exams, and he said men should see a doctor if any symptoms arise.

“There isn’t much you can do about prevention. You can’t pick your parents, you can’t pick your genetics. But you can avoid obesity by being on a proper diet,” Ackerman said. “If you’re high risk, getting a mammogram every year, seeing a physician and doing a breast self-examination can diagnose breast cancer at an earlier stage.”