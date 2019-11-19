Video: Georgia officer proposes at police academy graduation
There were two celebrations in one at a recent police academy graduation in Georgia.
An officer proposed to his girlfriend at the ceremony.
Officer Quandre Walker graduated from Dekalb County's 119th police academy.
When the officers did an about face, they were holding signs popping the question in front of the couple's family and friends.
The crowd went wild.
And, of course, she said yes!
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.