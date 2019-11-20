Ritz Carlton Amelia Island shares 2 fun recipes for Thanksgiving
Pastry Chef Sherrin Gotschall with the Ritz Carlton Amelia Island shared some fun recipes on “The Morning Show.”
Rice Krispy Turkey Legs
Ingredients:
- 1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter
- Two 10-ounce packages mini marshmallows
- One 12-ounce box crispy rice cereal (about 12 cups)
- 2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 4 tablespoons sugar
Procedure:
- Spray a wooden spoon or rubber spatula with nonstick cooking spray and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
- Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the marshmallows, and stir until completely melted, about 5 minutes.
- Add the rice cereal and stir with the sprayed utensil until the cereal is completely coated and the mixture is thoroughly combined.
- Coat your hands with a little nonstick cooking spray so the mixture does not stick.
Chocolate Pretzel “Turkeys”
Ingredients:
- Pretzel Rods
- Oreos or Grasshopper Cookies
- Candy Eyes
- Candy Corns
- Reese’s Pieces (orange)
- Starbust (red)
- Melting Chocolate Chips
Procedure:
- Lay cookies out on wax paper leaving room for pretzel rods to lay on top of each cookie without touching each other. Heat the chocolate chips in a tall glass or cup by microwaving for 30 seconds stirring and repeating until melted. Allow to cool for 2-3 minutes.
- Dip a pretzel rod ⅔ way down in the melted chocolate and roll to coat completely. Shake off excess.
- Lay the pretzel rod on the cookie, with the top of the pretzel being in the center of the cookie.
- Using a spoon drizzle a little chocolate around the top of the cookie to glue candy corn in place.
- Place candy corn in fan shape on cookie around pretzel rod.
- Place in refrigerator for 10 minutes to set candy mix.Using a spoon place a little melted chocolate to “glue” in place eyes and Reese’s Piece on end for beak.
- Clip a piece of a red Starbust and pipe a waddle under the beak of each turkey.
- Immediately place in refrigerator for 10 minutes to set candy mix.
