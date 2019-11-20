Ritz Carlton Amelia Island shares 2 fun recipes for Thanksgiving

Pastry Chef Sherrin Gotschall with the Ritz Carlton Amelia Island shared some fun recipes on “The Morning Show.”

Coat your hands with a little nonstick cooking spray so the mixture does not stick.

Add the rice cereal and stir with the sprayed utensil until the cereal is completely coated and the mixture is thoroughly combined.

Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the marshmallows, and stir until completely melted, about 5 minutes.

Spray a wooden spoon or rubber spatula with nonstick cooking spray and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

Lay cookies out on wax paper leaving room for pretzel rods to lay on top of each cookie without touching each other. Heat the chocolate chips in a tall glass or cup by microwaving for 30 seconds stirring and repeating until melted. Allow to cool for 2-3 minutes.

Dip a pretzel rod ⅔ way down in the melted chocolate and roll to coat completely. Shake off excess.

Lay the pretzel rod on the cookie, with the top of the pretzel being in the center of the cookie.

Using a spoon drizzle a little chocolate around the top of the cookie to glue candy corn in place.

Place candy corn in fan shape on cookie around pretzel rod.

Place in refrigerator for 10 minutes to set candy mix.Using a spoon place a little melted chocolate to “glue” in place eyes and Reese’s Piece on end for beak.

Clip a piece of a red Starbust and pipe a waddle under the beak of each turkey.